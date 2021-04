Evansville restaurant, Arazu on Main, posted on Facebook on April 14, 2021, they are closing temporarily (Courtesy: Arazu on Main Facebook)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A restaurant in Evansville is closing, but fortunately, it’s only temporary. Arazu on Main posted on Facebook that they are closing day-to-day operations for the time being, but they are still available for private events and parties.

(This story was originally published on April 15, 2021