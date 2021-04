Evansville restaurant, Arazu on Main, posted on Facebook on April 14, 2021, they are closing temporarily (Courtesy: Arazu on Main Facebook)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – It was just a few days ago that Arazu on Main announced a temporary closure of day-to-day operations due to lack of staff. In a Facebook post Friday, they announced they will be opening for dinner service on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the Facebook post, Arazu on Main will continue with these limited hours until they are properly staffed again.

(This story was originally published on April 18, 2021)