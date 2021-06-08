Arc of Owensboro becomes Opportunity Center of Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A major non-profit in Owensboro has a new name.

Starting Tuesday, ARC of Owensboro will be called the Opportunity Center of Owensboro.

The Opportunity Center of Owensboro provides training, advocacy, and support to people with disabilities. The organization also helps people achieve their goals personally and professionally.

Executive director Sally Phillips says the new name is a reflection of the non-profit’s history or helping those in the Owensboro community with disabilities.

