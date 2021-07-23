Archers from across the nation travel to Evansville to compete in tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Evansville Parks and Recreation and Indiana Archery are hosting the 2021 ‘Duel in the Cornfield’ North Region Archery Tournament. 80 archers from all over the country are registered to compete. The ages range from ages 11 to 70.

People will be traveling nationwide to attend the tournament at the Goebel Soccer Fields at Deaconess Sports Complex. The event is going on from Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day. It will be a Double 72-arrow STAR event.

This tournament will serve as both the Indiana State and North Region Target Championship. State, Regional, and Duel in the Cornfield Awards will be presented.

Competitors include Olivia Hale, age 17, of Tell City, Indiana placed second at the S3DA

National Tournament. Megan McDonough, age 17, of Bollingbrook, Illinois placed second at the

JOAD National Tournament two weeks ago, finishing behind the Number 1 Female Archer on

the US Olympic Team, Casey Kaufhold. And, Clay Dempsey, age 18, of Newburgh,

Indiana, who won the S3DA Outdoor Target National Championship and S3DA National Shooter of the year.

Spectators are welcome and come out to the Goebel Soccer Fields this weekend to cheer on the Archers.