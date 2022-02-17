(WEHT)- It was a busy day as usual at Butler’s Apothecary in Henderson, but owner Chris Butler says he’s seen busier days. Butler recalled a day when customers had to wait hours for service, with lines around the door and parking at a premium.

But recently? Butler says the demand for COVID-19 testing at the apothecary has gone done considerably, just since the start of the month- and the percentage of positive tests has dropped as well. Butler says they used to see positive rates anywhere from 30 to 70 percent, but now he says they’re seeing fewer than 10 percent of tests come back as positive.

Butler says he has hundreds of tests, but little demand for them.

But how much of the drop of reported cases and the demand for lab testing comes from the availability of free, at-home tests from the federal government? Dr. Heidi Dunniway says it’s hard to pinpoint it exactly, but says there likely is some degree of underreported COVID-19 cases. Still, Dr. Dunniway says the drop in hospitalizations also points to a growing trend of declining case numbers. She notes the downward trend resembles the path the Omicron variant took in other parts of the world affected before the United States.

Back at the Apothecary, Butler says he’s relieved to take a break from the high demand and says that, even with a surplus of tests, they’re ready in case another surge hits. Nevertheless, he says he’s hoping the Tri-State has finally turned a corner in the years-long pandemic.