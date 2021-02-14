Are you prepared? Winter weather conditions could cause prolonged power outages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Coming in on the heels of last week’s ice accumulation, the winter weather predicted this week could result in significant power outages across the state. Electric cooperatives across Kentucky are stressing safety and encouraging residents to prepare for power outages and to avoid travel whenever possible.

Chris Perry, president and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, says the added weight of snow and ice can cause power lines to snap off the poles or even cause the poles to break. There’s also the risk of drivers losing control on black ice and striking utility poles.

With weather conditions potentially keeping many residents confined to their homes for days at a time, it’s important to have a plan in place for prolonged outages. Charge mobile phones and power banks and pack a storm preparedness kit stocked with:

Bottled water

Non-perishable food

Emergency blankets

First aid kit/medicine

Flashlight

Battery operated or hand-crank radio

Extra batteries

Toiletries

For homes without a generator, keep warm air in and cool air out by keeping doors to unused rooms closed, and don’t open doors that lead outside unless absolutely necessary.

During an outage, refrigerator and freezer doors should be kept closed as much as possible, and perishable food should be eaten first. Stock up on ice to keep things in coolers to keep them from going bad if an outage lasts longer than a day. Once the refrigerator reaches temperatures higher than 40 degrees Fahrenheit, foods can become unsafe to eat.

To prevent damage from surges or spikes when the power returns, turn off and unplug all unnecessary electronics or appliances.

Once an outage is over, there are still safety precautions to keep in mind. Electrical power lines could still be down. If you see downed power lines, do not touch them. Call your local co-op or 911.

(This story was originally published on February 14, 2021)