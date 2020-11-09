Area churches will begin shoebox gift collection next week

(WEHT) It’s almost time for Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan’s Purse project that packs shoeboxes with gifts for disadvantaged children. Drop off locations will open to receive shoebox gifts November 16-23.

If you would like to help put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas, here’s how to get started:

Start with an average-size cardboard or plastic shoebox. If you want to wrap it, cover the box and lid separately. You can also order preprinted shoeboxes.

Decide whether you will pack a box for a girl or a boy, and the age category: 2–4, 5–9, or 10–14.

Select a medium to large “wow” item such as a soccer ball with pump or stuffed animal, then fill with other fun toys, hygiene items, and school supplies. A list of suggested gifts can be found here.

Include a personal note or card and photo.

Donate $9 online and receive a label to Follow Your Box and discover the destination of your shoebox gift.

To find a drop off location nearest you, enter your zip code here.

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2020)

