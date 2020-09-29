Area hospital expresses concern over high COVID-19 rates

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) A recent surge in coronavirus cases is resulting in an area hospital seeing an extremely high amount of patients for this time of year.

In a statement, Deaconess Health says it is seeing its highest rate of positive tests and COVID-19 admissions since the pandemic began.

Here is the statement from Deaconess in full:

“Right now, our local area is experiencing the highest positive numbers of COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 admissions thus far in the pandemic.

“We are concerned about the high rates of COVID-19 among skilled nursing facilities, which is a population at high risk of complications and hospitalization.

“While Deaconess is experiencing high census, we are prepared with PPE and other safety protocols that continue to protect our employees and patients.

“We remain able to serve all patients; however, our current census numbers are extremely high for September—we typically see these hospitalization rates in January and February at the height of flu season.

“As flu season is just beginning, we are asking the community to please get their flu immunization, and to continue to reduce their risk of COVID-19 infection by wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and practicing social distancing.”

Sources have reported Saint Vincent Evansville is also seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Saint Vincent for comment but they have yet to respond.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 29, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: