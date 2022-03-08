VANDERBURGH, Co. Ind. (WEHT) — As mask requirements relax across the country, two area universities are changing their policies.

The University of Southern Indiana welcomes masks but they are no longer required on campus.

The university does warn that masks may be enforced on METS buses as well as in healthcare and laboratory buildings.

The University of Evansville posted on its website that since the Indiana State Department of Health changed Vanderburgh County’s status to yellow on its statewide map, the school will update its mask policy.

The university has decided to wait until after spring break to no long require masks on campus.

UE will lift its mask mandate Monday March 21st.

While no longer a requirement, individuals can choose to wear a face covering on campus.