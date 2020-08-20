Armadillo rolling through town

PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) You likely haven’t seen one of these in your yard: an armadillo. That’s because we don’t really have armadillo in the Tri-State. Brittany lives in Providence, Ky and she captured these photos of what appear to be an armadillo in her backyard.

Armadillos live in temperate and warm habitats, including rain forests, grasslands, and semi-deserts. They don’t like intemperate climates, like our four seasons in the Tri-State. They’ve been moving north, and have even been spotted in Missouri.

All armadillos live in Central and South America, except for one species, the nine-banded armadillo. This is not the species that rolls itself into a ball to protect itself against predators. That distinction belongs to the three-banded armadillo. When most armadillos feel threatened, they usually run, dig, or presses their body down in the dirt to keep from getting flipped over.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)

