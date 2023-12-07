HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that took place in McHenry in Ohio County on Wednesday night.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene just after 8 p.m. following a call reporting the robbery. Deputies at the scene say a male subject wearing a mask and gloves entered the store and showed a gun before he left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was driving a black Mercedes that was last seen traveling eastbound on US 62 West towards Beaver Dam. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4444.