MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now looking for a teen they believe shot and killed a man in McLean County several days ago.

Authorities say William C. Arant, 18, of Island is wanted for Murder and Burglary 1st Degree. Police are considering him to be “armed and dangerous.”

On February 9, officers were sent to a home after reports of a man being shot in a home on West Second Street in Calhoun. The man, later identified as 20-year-old Steven G. Powell, was found with a gunshot wound. Powell was taken to a local hospital where he later died, as reported by police.

According to officers, murder suspect William Arant is also known by the names “Connor” or “Willie.” Troopers believe he might be in the Owensboro area.

If you know anything on this case or where Arant might be, you’re urged to call KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or your local police agency.