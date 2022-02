EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An armed robbery suspect is set to make a court appearance Friday.

According to Evansville Police, Marshall Tucker, 28, was arrested last October after they say he held a convenience store clerk at gunpoint.

This happened at the Circle H on Morgan Avenue.

The clerk later told police the suspect said he would shoot him in the face if officers were called.

According to the clerk, the suspect stole two items before leaving.