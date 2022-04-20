OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Several owensboro projects could get some federal financial help.

City commissioners are backing the use of American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds for projects ranging from drainage improvements to upgrading a city pool that will be closed for repairs this summer.

Earlier this year, we told you about the flash flooding problems here in the York neighborhood of Owensboro, and how city engineers are looking for fixes to them. City Commissioners are now backing support for several million dollars to help fund those fixes.

“It’d flood down this way, it’d flood around this corner, and we couldn’t get out,” recalled Eddie Arnold, who lives in the York neighborhood.

“Our pipes, some people’s water pipes, bubble up in the sinks, roads get so bad people can’t drive up and down the street,” adds Rodney Hayden, who also lives in York neighborhood.

The city plans to use more than $5 million of its allotted $13.3 million in ARPA funds for improving the drainage system in the west Owensboro neighborhood, to cut down on flash flooding and other problems.

“I hope they can, at least, help the situation, if not, eliminate it completely,” said Arnold.

$2.5 million is proposed to go to OMU for replacing its water tower near Hillcrest Golf Course. Another $750,000 is planned for upgrading Cravens Pool. City Manager Nate Pagan says the pool improvements are covered under a rule allowing for ARPA money to be used for recreational facilities.

“One of the eligible uses for ARPA funds included recreation projects, or recreation facilities in certain census tracks. So, that was a qualifying location for the project,” he explained.

The proposed funding is part of a budget amendment that will be voted on next month. Pagan says cravens pool will be closed this summer, and work could start as soon as this July.

Pagan also tells us that there’s no set date yet on when the improvements to the drainage systems here in the York neighborhood will start.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2022)