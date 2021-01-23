One arrested after reported shooting behind a convenience store in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities have made an arrest in a shooting in Hopkins County.

We’re told Tara Skaggs, 48, of Madisonville is being charged with first degree assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened behind a convenience center on Anton Road near the Liberty Church Road intersection around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said the victim was identified as William Keith Matheny, 66, of Madisonville. He was shot one time in the upper chest near the neck. Matheny was taken to the Baptist Health in Madisonville before being flown to Deaconess in Evansville for treatment. His condition is still unknown.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on January 23, 2021)