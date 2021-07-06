Arrest made in connection with shooting outside Dollar General on Evansville’s South Side

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– An Evansville man is facing a charge of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Battery in connection to the shooting at a Dollar General store on the Fourth of July. Evansville Police officers say 27-year-old Devin Hobby admitted to being the shooter.

Police were sent to the 2100 block of South Weinbach, near Pollack Avenue, around 2:30 PM Sunday on a shots fired call. Several 911 callers told Evansville Central Dispatch there was a man shooting another man in the Dollar General parking lot.

Officers say they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot. Investigators tell Eyewitness News a victim was later found on 2000 block of Kathleen Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gun shot wound to his lower back. The victim’s condition is still unknown, but investigators say the injury did not seem to be life threatening.

The victim told EPD officers that he did not know the suspect and did not know why the suspect

shot at him. Surveillance video shows Hobby walking into the store, spending a few minutes in the shop, and then walk out of the store where he is seen talking to someone in the parking lot. Investigators say that’s when he started to shoot at the victim in the parking lot. EPD officer say after Hobby chased the victim through the parking lot, he got in the car he arrived in and drove off.

Evansville Police say on July 5, the day after the incident, Hobby admitted he was the shooter. He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and is being held without bond.