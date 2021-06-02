Arrest made in Dawson Springs deadly shooting

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in a shooting death investigation in Dawson Springs.

KSP says detectives arrested 19-year-old Michael Roche in the connection to the death of 16-year-old Dakota Carter.

Carter was shot at a home early Tuesday morning. He later died at a Nashville hospital.

Roche is charged with complicty to murder.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville at (270) 676-3313.

