Arrest made in Downtown Motel fire

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) An arrest has been made after last week’s fire at the Henderson Downtown Motel. Police arrested Anthony Harris of Henderson on arson charges.

Firefighters were called to the Downtown Motel October 27th for a fire inside one of the rooms. The second floor was damaged, but no one was hurt.

Detectives interviewed Harris on Monday and later arrested him.

This case remains under investigation.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)

