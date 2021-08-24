Arrest made in fatal Fulton Ave hit and run earlier this month

EVANSVLLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman has been arrested for the hit and run death of John Knight.

Kelsey Michelle Ritter, 25, was booked into jail overnight on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatality crash. Her bond is $10,000.

The coroner says John D. Knight, 63, was hit by a vehicle in the 1000 block of N Fulton Ave in the early morning hours of August 8. An autopsy revealed he died from multiple blunt force trauma.

“I was happy that it happened,” said Krista Knight, john knight’s daughter. She also says she’s remaining cautious after hearing of Ritter’s arrest, which caps an emotional two-and-a-half weeks for her family.

“A lot of sadness, because we lost two close family members in 12 hours. Then anger because we thought there’s no way this person is going to come forward,” she said.

Evansville Police say a car matching the description of the vehicle involved was spotted twice on surveillance video at two separate businesses. The first as it was going on to North Fulton Avenue with both headlights working. The second time, it was spotted by a gas station surveillance camera with only one of its headlights working. Pieces of a headlight were found at the scene.

“Some of the vehicle parts are not serialized. They don’t have a VIN number necessarily. But specifically, a lot of times you can match up a headlight or a tail light to a specific make or model,” said Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Dept.

Detectives later learned a similar car was reported stolen last week, with the victim reporting it being a relative of Ritter. He told police she took the car between the 6th and the 10th, but told him she parked it by a pedestrian bridge, and claimed it was gone when she went to get it days later. Ritter was also identified entering another business less than an hour before the hit and run. She admitted to being in the hit and run to officers during interviews. Ritter’s bond was at ten thousand dollars, and jail records show she was released.

“I hope that she doesn’t skip town because she is out on bail. I hope she does the right thing this time,” says Knight.

(This story was originally published on August 24, 2021)