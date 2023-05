HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An arrest has been made after a house fire in Evansville happened last week.

Amanda Deckard is charged with arson and three counts of animal cruelty. She was living at a home in the 200 block of East Iowa Street.

Firefighters were sent there on May 11. One firefighter was hurt by a piece of falling window casing.

Officials say they also found three dead pet lizards inside the home. Deckard is being held on a $10,000 bond.