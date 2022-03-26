EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Firefighters are investigating after a fire on Gum Street left a house with major damage. The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) was called to a house fire around 9:18 Friday night and found smoke visible from the attic area.

Crews say there was a heavy fire in the center of the house when they entered. Due to the major damage, fire officials tell us they did an extensive overhaul to extinguish the fire.

EFD says two people in the home were able to escape the fire uninjured. According to a report, police arrested David Payne afterwards for false informing.