Arrest warrant issued for Walter McCarty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- An arrest warrant has been issued for former University of Evansville basketball coach Walter McCarty after McCarty did not appear in court Thursday.

McCarty was ordered to appear in court Thursday in connection to a civil case after he reportedly defaulted on a $75,000 line of credit from Old National Bank.

In May, a judge sided with Old National, ordering McCarty to pay. Records show McCarty missed an August deadline to either answer financial questions or appear in court.

In September a second bank, Federal Savings Bank, said McCarty defaulted on a $45,000 loan after he signed a promissory note in 2018.

McCarty left the University of Evansville after being fired in January with the university citing “behavior contrary to the core values of our University.” McCarty was placed on administrative leave in December amid an investigation regarding alleged Title IX violations.

McCarty is a graduate of Harrison High School and was on the 1996 NCAA title winning team at the University of Kentucky before playing ten years in the NBA. McCarty was hired by the University of Evansville in 2018 and the arrest warrant comes just shy of a year after McCarty coached the university to a win over the University of Kentucky at Rupp Arena in November 2019. Bond is set at $500, cash only.

This is a developing story

(This story was originally published on October 29, 2020)

