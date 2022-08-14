OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Detectives say two women and a man were arrested Sunday afternoon after a search warrant uncovered drugs in an Owensboro apartment.

Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said they worked alongside the Kentucky State Police to search the home at the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace.

Authorities say they found pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl, marijuana, various drug paraphernalia and cash inside the home.

24-year-old Tyrus Acton and 22-year-old Camryn Lacy are charged with:

Trafficking in Controlled Substances 1st Degree (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)

Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8oz.) 1st Offense

Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess

According to deputy report, 19-year-old Brooklyn Kluck was also served with a bench warrant out of Henderson County. All three were arrested and lodged at the Daviess County Jail.

JUST IN: Police accuse woman of bringing drugs into the jail