Arson investigation underway in Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating an arson report after a house fire in Evansville leaves two people without a home.

Officials say firefighters were called to the scene in the 600 block of Jefferson Ave just after 6:30 p.m. Friday. A neighbor reported the fire.

Arriving fire crews could see flames showing from the covered porch. The bulk of the fire was knocked down quickly, but an extensive overhaul was required in the roof and porch area to search for hidden fire. Fire officials considered the fire extinguished just after 7 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Red Cross is assisting the two adults that have been displaced.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.