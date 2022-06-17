EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Art in Bloom returned to the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science on June 17 through 19.

Regional floral designers created displays of fresh flowers inspired by works of art in the museum’s permanent collection. The event kicked off June 16 at 5:30 p.m. with a Cocktail Preview Party that featured music by After Hours Jazz, hors d’oeuvres, a signature cocktail and mocktail.

Whitney Muncy, a local flower farmer, florist, owner of Emerald Design and the Best in Show winner of Art in Bloom 2019, was in attendance during the Cocktail Party and will be the featured speaker on June 19 at 2 p.m.

Through June 17 to 19, the floral displays will be on view during regular Museum hours:

11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Noon through 5 p.m. Sunday

Guests may vote for Best in Show and People’s Choice with awards presented Sunday afternoon. Admission to Art in Bloom is included in the purchase of a Museum General Admission ticket.

Cocktail Preview Party ticket prices were $50 per person for Museum members and $60 per person for non- members. Guests also had the option of purchasing a Patron level ticket for $100 per person which includes printed recognition in the gallery and a complimentary plant to take home.

Tickets may be purchased here.