HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Southwestern Indiana Master Gardener Association (SWIMGA) will be hosting Art in the Garden in Evansville on Sunday.

Officials are inviting the public to stroll through their display garden and visit local artists’ booths at their display garden located at 3501 E Lloyd Expressway. According to a release, the event will also feature live music from the Honey Vines, food trucks and face painting.

Art in the Garden will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on June 11. Admission is free, and free parking will also be provided. For more information, visit SWIMGA’s website.