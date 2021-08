EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Tri-Staters can help the homeless community by visiting an art gallery.

Several pieces are on display at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana made by homeless or nearly homeless people. Displays are for sale with proceeds going to the artist. Officials say the gallery has received some amazing works of art and eight pieces have already been sold.

The closing reception is on August 28 at 5:30 p.m.