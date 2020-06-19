Artist unveils angel wings in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- An artist whose works have been featured across the world, including Dubai, Italy, Kenya, and Taiwan, unveiled a pair of human sized angel wings at 425 Main St. in Evansville Thursday.

The wings are part of artist Collete Miller’s Global Angels Wings Project. Miller says she started the project in 2012 to remind humanity that we are the angels of the Earth.

“I started at night with no permission and I’d do them with maybe my friends looking out for me. I started really without thinking about rewards or commercialism. I started them just to leave a statement in this world that I believed in.” Colette Miller

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

