EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A group called Often Seen Rarely Spoken has a team of five artists from Kentucky working on a mural on the back of the Old National Bank Support Center.

The mural has a modern design paying homage to Evansville history, including the P-47 Thunderbolt and the LST 325. The artists also wrote the word “Evansville” in bubble letters, which is their signature touch.

The artists say the mural will be complete on Saturday, weather permitting.