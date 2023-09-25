HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The annual Lions Arts and Crafts Festival will be coming to the Audubon State Park next month.

Officials say more than 100 craft and food vendors will gather for the festival on October 7 and October 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. According to a release, vendors will be selling stained glass, hand-stamped jewelry, seasonal door hangers, homemade soaps and candles, custom framed prints, suncatchers, wood crafts, pottery and much more.

No admission fee will be charged, but there will be a $5 parking fee. For more information, visit the Henderson events page.