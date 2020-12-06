As pandemic continues, Christmas events and remembrances continue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) While Christmas celebrations are going on around the Tri-State, the effects of the pandemic can be seen around places like Henderson, and on the minds of some residents.

Trying to celebrate the best of times, while not forgetting a year that’s brought some of the worst of times.

“We’re hoping that this is just a one time thing and next year, we can celebrate like we normally do,” said Tommy Fowler of Henderson.

Santa appeared in Henderson this evening to meet with kids, while sitting in a front window display, talking with kids by walkie-talkie.

“They still have the look with excitement, but not as much as when they’re able to come to you, and get to you, they get more excited then. Being the in-between has made it a little tough this year, not for me but for the little ones,” said Santa.

For others, the holidays are a time to remember. The city of Henderson added a remembrance tree to their Christmas in the Park, where people can hang ornaments dedicated to loved ones they’ve lost.

“It’s a great idea to remember people by and other people can come and look at it, and see you have a loving memory that you want people to know about,” said Nancy Horn, who hung an ornament honoring her son, Jeffrey, who died a few months ago.

“He had a heart attack. It was a shock. He was a good kid,” she said.

While they try to remember and celebrate, residents hope how they usually celebrate the holidays return to what they once were.

“We’re thinking it’s going to pass, we’re hoping. You hope to do the best that you can. Take precautions,” said Kim Fowler of Henderson.

