HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ascension Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville is offering extended hours to make it easier for people to be screened during lung cancer awareness month.

The American Cancer Society says 127,000 people in the U.S. are expected to die from the disease this year. This makes it the deadliest form of cancer.

Shelley Kirk was joined by Dr. Christopher Nelson, a pulmonologist, and Dr. Michael Thomas, a cardiothoracic surgeon from Ascension St. Vincent to talk more about who should be getting screened. You can view their full interview in the video player above.