HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — After shutting down eleven immediate care centers less than a year ago, Ascension St. Vincent announced they’ll be closing an additional eleven operations across Indiana. Some of the locations even fall within the Tri-State area.

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch

1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180

Greenwood, IN 46143

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care

1684 Bush Lane

Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Frankfort Primary Care

2485 E. Wabash St.

Frankfort, IN 46041

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Frankfort Heart Care

2485 E. Wabash St.

Frankfort, IN 46041

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Brazil Primary Care

1214 E. National Avenue, Suite 100

Brazil, IN 47834

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Lafayette Cardiovascular, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery

3900 St. Francis Way, Suite 201

Lafayette, IN 47905

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Hoosier Dermatology

13450 North Meridian, Suite 363

Carmel, IN 46032

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Avon Primary Care

9723 E. US Highway 36

Avon, IN 46123

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Plainfield Primary Care

2155 E. Main St.

Plainfield, IN 46168

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Alexandria Primary Care

2012 South Park Ave

Alexandria, IN 46001

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Haubstadt Primary Care

835 South 9th Avenue

Haubstadt, IN 47639

A spokesperson with Ascension St. Vincent sent FOX59 this statement earlier Friday:

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and as we continue to evolve how we deliver care in this challenging environment, we will be partially or fully discontinuing operations at several Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations.

Impacted locations will remain open at this time with the majority closing in 90 days. Notifications to patients will begin over the coming weeks and we are committed to ensuring continuity of care for all whom we are privileged to serve.”