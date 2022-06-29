EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent will be closing 11 immediate care centers at the end of the month.

A statement from Ascension St. Vincent says the closing will be effective at end of business on June 30. The statement also says associates impacted by the closing are being offered comparable positions at other Ascension sites.

According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, Ascension St. Vincent lists more than 20 immediate care centers across the state, including 10 in the Indianapolis area.

This is a developing story, we will update as we learn more.