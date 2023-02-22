EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Many Christians around the world went to church today to celebrate one of the most important holy days of the year.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, the annual period of fasting, prayer and charitable giving. Churches across the Tri-State, such as St. Benedict Cathedral and Saint Paul Lutheran Church, held a mass in observance of the yearly holy day.

“It is important to remember that Ash Wednesday is a day of penitential prayer and fasting. Some faithful take the rest of the day off work and remain home,” as stated on Catholic.org. “It is generally inappropriate to dine out, to shop, or to go about in public after receiving the ashes.”

Ash Wednesday is a day of repentance and many Christians all over the world confess their sins and profess their devotion to God.