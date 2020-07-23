Ashley Robling sentenced in murder case

(WEHT)- Ashley Robling has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection the 2018 death of Samuel Bethe. Robling pleaded guilty in June for her role in the 2018 death near the community of Buckskin.

Investigators say Bethe was shot and his home was burned down. Robling and Jacob Wilson were found days later in Union County, Illinois before being extradited to Indiana. Wilson’s case is still pending.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)

