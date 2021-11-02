Aspen Dental to offer free dental care to local veterans and spouses

(WEHT) – In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental locations nationwide plans on opening their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Spouses and significant others are also eligible for free appointments.

The business says the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care. This is Aspen Dental’s seventh year of offering this service to veterans.

Aspen Dental hosts the Day of Service because millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, with no exception to veterans. They add that U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war.

Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a location and schedule an appointment. The free event runs Saturday, Nov. 6, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Advance appointments are required.

The four participating offices in the Tri-State are: