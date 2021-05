KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Officials will be at Madisonville City Hall on Tuesday morning at 9:30, to present a discretionary funding award. (Logo courtesy KYTC)

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Drivers taking S Green St in Henderson can expect delays starting Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says milling efforts will begin Monday on US 60/S Green St in Henderson County. This work is expected to last approximately one week.

Paving is scheduled to begin June 1.

KYTC ask motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.