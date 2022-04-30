MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Construction work will begin on May 4 for a section of I-69 in Henderson County. The work will include asphalt resurfacing and roadway restoration.

The work will be addressed between MP 142.334 to MP 148.090. The work zone is between US 41, KY 416 and KY 2675.

Drivers should anticipate lane and shoulder restrictions with reduced speeds while these improvements in Henderson County are addressed.

Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.