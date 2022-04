MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Asphalt resurfacing will begin on U.S 41 in Hopkins County beginning Tuesday.

The improvements will begin at the Edward T. Breathitt Parkway off-ramp extending North to Willow Drive. Motorists should be prepared for slow moving traffic while construction is in progress.

The work will cost a total of $301,485. The work will continue through April 18, weather permitting.