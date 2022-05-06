EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville officials are seeking to help tenants of Martin Park Apartments by informing them of available assistance.

Knight Township Trustee Kathryn Martin says she wants residents to know her office is available for help. After seeing firsthand the conditions at the apartments, Martin says she began reaching out to tenants to inform them of possible assistance.

The Knight Township Trustee’s Office is able to pay for a portion of the first month’s rent for tenants facing eviction or seeking to move out of Martin Park Apartments. Martin says their goal is to make sure Knight Township residents have a comfortable and safe place to live, similar to how her office handled similar issues at Woodland Park Apartments.

Evansville City Council is expected to vote on Monday to amend a resolution that offered $50,000 in financial assistance to Woodland Park Tenants. The amendment would include Martin Park in the existing resolution, offering the potential for more aid for tenants.