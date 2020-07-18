Assistance programs offering help amid pandemic as shutoff moratorium could end soon

(WEHT)- A special notice will soon arrive in Evansville Water Sewer Utility bills to inform customers that the moratorium on utility shutoffs may end August 14, unless extended by the Indiana Regulatory Commission and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. Customers who receive a bill online will receive a notification via email.

The EWSU board voted to allow the utility to extend payment terms from three months to six months. However, some payment terms may be extended 12 months for extenuating circumstances. The utility also voted to defer collecting late fees, convenience fees, deposits and reconnection fees while the moratorium remains in effect.

Customers with accounts in delinquent status are encouraged to use EWSU online services to make payments or request payment arrangements. Financial assistance may be available through local agencies. Information on those agencies can be found online, by calling 812-436-7846, or emailing EWSUCustomerService@ewsu.com.

The Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority is also offering up to $2000 in rental assistance for people adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. HOPE of Evansville is offering up to $500 for qualified individuals through a one-time grant from the Department of Metropolitan Development.

(This story was originally published on July 17, 2020)

