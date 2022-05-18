EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Astound, formerly WOW!, sent out a letter to its Evansville customers offering customers a one-month credit to apologize for service interruption.

According to Astound’s letter, its network is now stable and is working as intended. However, the company was made aware of unexpected outages during the transition from WOW! to Astound. Astound apologized for the service interruption in its letter, and decided to give customers a one-month credit.

Astound says this credit will be reflected on the customer’s June statement or sooner depending on their next bill cycle date.