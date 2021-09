EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Rising COVID-19 numbers have caused six booths to drop out of the Fall Festival this year.

The West Side Nut Club won’t say which booths, they will not replace the booths and the organizations will still have their spot for next year.

St. Wendell Catholic Church is one of the booths not making the trip to West Franklin Street.

The Fall Festival’s 100th celebration is one month from Monday. It begins on October 4.