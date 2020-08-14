At least one Castle student tests positive for COVID-19

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – According to an email sent to parents on Friday, at least one Castle student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents from both Castle High School and Castle South Middle School were each contacted with similar emails. Eyewitness News is working to find out more information regarding the potential cases.

Both Castle High School and Castle South Middle School say they immediately contacted anyone in direct contact with the student, and those students were sent home to quarantine for 14 days.

The announcement comes one day after Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Brad Schneider confirmed two students had tested positive for COVID-19.

The schools say they will continue to work with the local health department to determine procedures.

Warrick County Schools returned to class on Wednesday.

For a full look at COVID-19 numbers in the Tri-State, click here.

This is a developing story and will be continued to be updated.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)