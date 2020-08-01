At least one county road washed out in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Webster County Emergency Management says at least one county road has been washed out after heavy rains moved through the Tri-State.

Authorities are telling people to use caution, especially at night.

(This story was originally published on August 1, 2020)

