WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Webster County Emergency Management says at least one county road has been washed out after heavy rains moved through the Tri-State.
Authorities are telling people to use caution, especially at night.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on August 1, 2020)
LATEST NEWS:
- PETA issues statement after Wienermobile no-show
- At least one county road washed out in Webster County
- Free COVID-19 testing coming to Spencer County
- Supporters of Confederate statue hold rally
- Woman arrested after early morning stabbing