EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Central Dispatch says at least one person was extricated from a vehicle after a wreck Sunday night.

Dispatch says it happened in the area where Weinbach Avenue turns into Diamond Avenue.

We’re told one vehicle flipped over.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 25, 2020)