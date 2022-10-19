EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) joined the investigation into Monday’s warehouse fire.

A news release says the team, led by NRT Supervisor David Oliver, arrived and received a team briefing yesterday, and will begin the on-scene investigation today.

Officials say the NRT, along with ATF special agents from the Indianapolis Offices of the Columbus Field Division responded with Evansville Fire Department, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Evansville Police Department.

“ATF, with the National Response Team and our cadre of Certified Fire Investigators, has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in investigating the origin and cause of fires,” said Special Agent in Charge Daryl S. McCormick of the Columbus Field Division. “We bring our training and experience to fire scenes around the country to assist our state and local partners.”