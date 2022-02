HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson is looking forwards to the summer, but city leaders hope a new order will avoid issues at Atkinson pool.

City commissioners approved a pay plan for seasonal employees at Atkinson. The pool dealt with major staffing shortages last summer and had to open weeks later than usual.

Lifeguards will start out at $10/hour and can hire 15 year-olds. Lifeguards can also get reimbursed for Red Cross Lifesaving and CPR certifications.