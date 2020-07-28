Atkinson Park Clubhouse available for rentals

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The City of Henderson now has a new space in Atkinson Park available for rentals.

Atkinson Clubhouse, formerly the clubhouse at Municipal Golf Course, will have the same rental rates as the Denton Shelter, also in Atkinson Park.

Donna Stinnett with the City of Henderson says the Clubhouse is a little larger than the Denton Shelter and it can be hard to get a spot in the shelter, especially on the weekends.

Stinnett says they’re putting in appliances at the Clubhouse, and it should be available for rent soon.

For rental inquiries, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (270) 831-1274.

(This story was originally published on July 28, 2020)